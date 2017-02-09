BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has launched a US$1bn 15-year bullet bond at the tight end of final guidance at 7.875%, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 8.50% area, with guidance set at 8.125%-8.375%, and final guidance at 8% area (+/-12.5bp), to price in range.
Order books are in excess of US$7.8bn.
The 144A/Reg S notes due February 2032 are today's business via joint bookrunners Citigroup and Standard Chartered, with Stanbic IBTC Capital acting as financial adviser.
Nigeria is rated B1/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: