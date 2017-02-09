Feb 9 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has launched a US$1bn 15-year bullet bond at the tight end of final guidance at 7.875%, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 8.50% area, with guidance set at 8.125%-8.375%, and final guidance at 8% area (+/-12.5bp), to price in range.

Order books are in excess of US$7.8bn.

The 144A/Reg S notes due February 2032 are today's business via joint bookrunners Citigroup and Standard Chartered, with Stanbic IBTC Capital acting as financial adviser.

Nigeria is rated B1/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)