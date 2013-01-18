FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria to raise 110 bln naira in bonds on Jan 23
January 18, 2013 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Nigeria to raise 110 bln naira in bonds on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to raise 110 billion naira ($700.41 million) in bonds with maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years at its first debt auction of the year on Jan. 23, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Friday.

The DMO said it will issue 35 billion naira in the 5-year paper, 30 billion naira in 7-year notes and 45 billion naira in the 10-year bonds using the Dutch Auction System.

The result of the auction is expected the following day.

Nigeria, Africa’s second most developed bond market, issues bonds at monthly auctions to deepen the local fixed income market, help lenders manage their liquidity and raise cash to fund the budget deficit. ($1 = 157.05 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

