FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria seeks co-arrangers for 80 bln naira note issue
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

Nigeria seeks co-arrangers for 80 bln naira note issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria is looking for an international bank and a local lender to act as co-arrangers for 80 billion naira ($491 mln) depository note to be issued this year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The DMO said in a notice it had appointed a sole depository bank and an arranger for the offering, but did not name them. A source at the debt office told Reuters Nigeria had mandated Citibank to act as the depository bank.

A Citibank spokesperson declined to comment. Bids for co-arrangers are due on Oct. 3.

Nigeria is increasing the amount it borrows from overseas to around 40 percent of all debt over the next three to five years, from 12 percent, seeking lower funding costs.

The debt office in May said it will issue 80 billion naira in global depository notes this year, after a $1 billion eurobond, to deepen its footprint in international debt markets.

Citibank and Deutsche Bank acted as advisers on the $1 billion eurobond issued in July, which was four times oversubscribed. Nigeria also plans to issue $100 million in diaspora bonds this year and is seeking advisers.

The DMO said the depository note will be documented under U.S. rules and listed in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.