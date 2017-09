LAGOS, April 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has appointed Stanbic IBTC Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for its debut $100 mln Diaspora bond issue, the debt management office said on Tuesday.

The debt office, which also appointed legal advisers for the issue, said it was also looking to appoint bookrunners for the bond sale. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Angus MacSwan)