Nigeria eyes potential multi tap of outstanding lines
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria eyes potential multi tap of outstanding lines

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria is planning to meet investors in the US and Europe next week ahead of a potential multi tap of outstanding lines.

The BB-/BB- rated issuer has mandated Citigroup as global coordinator, and Stanbic IBTC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners for the meetings, which run from Monday July 21 to Wednesday July 23.

A reopening may follow of any or all of the Federal Government of Nigeria naira-denominated bonds due August 2016, April 2017, June 2019 and January 2022, to be delivered in DTC-eligible/Euroclearable Global Depositary Note format under Rule 144A/Reg S. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

