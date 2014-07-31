FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-Nigeria's Seven Energy pulls planned bond issue
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

URGENT-Nigeria's Seven Energy pulls planned bond issue

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Nigeria’s Seven Energy has pulled a seven-year non-call three transaction that it originally planned to launch and price later today, citing “adverse market conditions.”

The oil and gas company, rated B- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, had announced guidance of 9.50% area for an up to US$500m bond deal on Wednesday, having released initial price thoughts of mid 9% on Tuesday.

In a short statement, the company said: “Due to today’s adverse market conditions, Seven Energy has chosen not to proceed with their bond transaction today. The company will revisit the market once the backdrop is more favourable.” Seven Energy thanked investors for their support.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered were the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.