Nigeria to continue investor meetings after London roadshow - finance minister

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to continue to engage with international investors as it explores fundraising options, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday after a non-deal roadshow in London earlier this week.

The one-day event, which took place on Tuesday, was attended by 65 representatives of European and global fund managers, said Adeosun adding that the event was aimed at updating existing bond holders on the government’s economic strategy.

