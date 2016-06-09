FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria to continue investor meetings after London roadshow - finance minister
June 9, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Nigeria to continue investor meetings after London roadshow - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to continue to engage with international investors as it explores fundraising options, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday after a non-deal roadshow in London earlier this week.

The one-day event, which took place on Tuesday, was attended by 65 representatives of European and global fund managers, said Adeosun adding that the event was aimed at updating existing bond holders on the government’s economic strategy.

Adeosun was joined by officials from the Debt Management Office and central bank. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Toby Chopra)

