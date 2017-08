LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday some commercial lenders have breached its regulatory limit of foreign currency borrowings due to the recent fall in the value of the naira.

In a remedial action, the regulator increased the foreign currency borrowing limit for lenders to 125 percent of their respective shareholders' fund from 75 percent previously, it said in a new circular seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)