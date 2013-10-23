FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian Breweries 9-month pretax profit up 3.68 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 23, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian Breweries 9-month pretax profit up 3.68 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries, a unit of Heineken, said on Wednesday its nine month pre-tax profit rose 3.68 percent to 38.53 billion naira ($242 million), from 37.16 billion naira in the same period last year.

Total revenue increased 5.27 percent to 190.30 billion naira, compared with 180.77 billion naira during the same period last year, the local unit of world’s third largest brewer by volume said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 159.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.