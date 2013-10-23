Nigerian Breweries 9-month pretax profit up 3.68 pct

LAGOS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries, a unit of Heineken, said on Wednesday its nine month pre-tax profit rose 3.68 percent to 38.53 billion naira ($242 million), from 37.16 billion naira in the same period last year.

Total revenue increased 5.27 percent to 190.30 billion naira, compared with 180.77 billion naira during the same period last year, the local unit of world’s third largest brewer by volume said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 159.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Joe Brock)