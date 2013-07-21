FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton kidnapped in Nigeria's Lagos released
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 21, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 4 years

Briton kidnapped in Nigeria's Lagos released

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA, July 21 (Reuters) - A British national kidnapped last week shortly after arriving at Nigeria’s Lagos airport has been released, the British High Commission said on Sunday.

The man was kidnapped on July 16 by gunmen who attacked his four-wheel-drive car after it left the airport’s international terminal heading for a residential area of Lagos, security sources told Reuters. His Nigerian driver was shot in the hand.

“We can confirm the release of a British national today in Nigeria, following his abduction on 16 July,” a statement from the British High Commission said, giving no further details.

Kidnapping of expatriates by armed gangs seeking ransom has long been rife in Nigeria’s oil-producing southeast but is rarer in Lagos, the commercial capital, where most foreigners live.

A British businessman was kidnapped in March in an upmarket district of Lagos but was released four days later. It is not clear if a ransom was paid.

In Nigeria’s mainly Muslim north, kidnappings of foreigners for ideological motives by Islamist groups have taken a deadlier turn. The Islamist group Ansaru killed seven foreign hostages in March, according to authorities in affected countries. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.