Nigeria's parliament intends to pass 2016 budget this week - lawmakers

LAGOS, March 22 (Reuters) - Senior Nigerian lawmakers said on Tuesday they expected parliament to pass the 2016 budget this week, after a three-month delay to allow for revisions after a decline in oil prices.

Africa’s top oil producer is grappling with its deepest economic crisis in years, brought on by the fall in crude prices.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record $30 billion budget in December but asked for its withdrawal a month later to make changes after a further drop in oil prices. The total budget has not changed but the deficit has risen to 3 trillion naira ($15 billion) from 2.2 trillion.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Twitter that parliament would ensure the budget was passed before the end of the week.

Abdulmumin Jibrin, chairman of the budget committee in the lower house, said the legislature intended to vote on the budget on Wednesday.

“We thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding,” he wrote.

Voting on the budget was postponed in February because ministers could not agree on revised public spending plans. It had been expected to be passed last Thursday but, after further delays, was tabled on Tuesday.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said the bank’s monetary policy committee had urged “speedy passage of the 2016 budget in order to halt the depressing effect of the uncertainty that engulfs the waiting period”.

In a policy reverse, the bank also decided to raise the benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 11 percent, only four months after cutting the rate, in an attempt to curb galloping inflation.

Nigeria has held talks with the World Bank and has looked at borrowing from the African Development Bank and China Exim Bank to plug the budget gap as oil trades around $30 a barrel, down from over $100 in 2014. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Camillus Eboh, in Abuja; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)