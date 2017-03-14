Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass 2017 budget by end of March - Senate president

ABUJA, March 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.

"This month is our deadline to finish work on the budget and return it to the executive," Senate President Bukola Saraki said after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the head of parliament's lower chamber.

Buhari presented his record 7.298 trillion naira ($23.21 billion) budget to lawmakers in December. The budget must be agreed by lawmakers before being passed back to the president and passed into law. ($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Ireland)