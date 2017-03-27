Nigeria likely to pass 2017 budget before May says lawmaker

ABUJA, March 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.

"I believe before that date, the 2017 budget will be passed," said Senator Danjuma Goje, after stating that he felt it was unlikely that last year's budget would have to be extended beyond May.

Nigerian lawmakers had previously said they wanted to pass the budget before the end of March.