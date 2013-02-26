FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian president signs parliament's 2013 budget
#Africa
February 26, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Nigerian president signs parliament's 2013 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan approved on Tuesday a 4.99 trillion naira ($31.63 billion) budget passed by parliament in December, the presidency said, ending two months of dispute over the spending plan.

“Following consultations and an agreement between the Executive and the Legislature on the 2013 Appropriation Bill, President Goodluck Jonathan today signed the bill into law,” a statement from the presidency said.

“As part of the understanding reached with its leadership, the observations of the executive arm ... will be further considered by the National Assembly through legislative action.” ($1 = 157.7800 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Ron Askew)

