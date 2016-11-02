FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
AfDB approves $600 mln in budget support for Nigeria
November 2, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

AfDB approves $600 mln in budget support for Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank's board approved a $600 million loan for Nigeria on Wednesday aimed at helping Africa's largest economy plug its budget deficit as it grapples with its first recession in more than 20 years, a senior bank official said.

The loan is the first tranche of a total $1 billion budget support package. The second disbursement of $400 million is dependent upon the implementation of reforms and is expected early next year, the bank's Nigeria country director Ousmane Dore said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

