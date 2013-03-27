FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cadbury Nigeria full-year pre-tax profit up 10 pct
March 27, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Cadbury Nigeria full-year pre-tax profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 27 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of beverage maker Cadbury said on Wednesday it grew its full year pre-tax profit by 9.10 percent to 5.51 billion naira ($34.80 million) in 2012, compared with 5.05 billion naira last year.

Cadbury said its turnover however declined to 33.55 billion naira from 34.11 billion naira during the same period last year.

The company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange it will pay a 0.5 naira per share dividend to shareholders. ($1 = 158.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

