LAGOS, July 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold dollars on the interbank currency market on Friday, seeking bids of $5 million each from primary market trader after the naira-dollar rate fell to a record low of 331 per dollar, traders said.

The naira firmed to 300 per dollar after the central bank sold dollars to calm volatile trades, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)