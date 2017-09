LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 13 percent, governor Godwin Emefiele said on Friday.

Its monetary policy committee voted 8-4 in favour of keeping the rate on hold, he added. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Julia Payne; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)