LAGOS, June 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank has called a meeting with chief executives and treasurers of commercial lenders on Friday to discuss issues surrounding its policy on the foreign exchange market, multiple banking sources told Reuters.

The central bank imposed tight controls on the foreign exchange market in February in a bid to curb the weakening of the naira in Africa’s biggest economy. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)