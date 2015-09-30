FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria central bank sees sufficient liquidity in banking system - central bank official
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria central bank sees sufficient liquidity in banking system - central bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank believes there is sufficient liquidity in the country’s banking system although it is concerned that Africa’s biggest economy is slowing, its monetary policy director said on Wednesday.

Moses Tule said the bank’s decision earlier this month to cut the cash reserve ratio had injected 300 billion naira into the financial system.

He said there was enough liquidity in the banking system to take up what foreign investors might sell after JP Morgan removed Nigeria from its influential bond index. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.