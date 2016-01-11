FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian central bank monthly FX earnings fall to $1 bln on cheap oil
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian central bank monthly FX earnings fall to $1 bln on cheap oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Plunging oil prices have cut the Nigerian central bank’s foreign earnings to $1 billion monthly from as much as $3.2 billion, the bank said on Monday.

Its foreign reserves have meanwhile fallen to $28 billion as dollar demand driven by a monthly import bill which averaged 917.6 billion naira ($4.6 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and which continues to rise.

Foreign reserves were $37.3 billion as of June 2014, the bank said.

$1 = 199.00 naira Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.