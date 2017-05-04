FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria lifts FX ban for imports of up to $20,000 per quarter -central bank
May 4, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

Nigeria lifts FX ban for imports of up to $20,000 per quarter -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has lifted a ban on currency allocation for importers bringing in goods worth up to $20,000 per quarter, the bank said in a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The bank in 2015 placed a restriction on 41 items for which importers could no longer get dollars including rice, toothpicks, cement, private jets, steel products, plastics and rubber, soap, cosmetics, furniture, Indian incense and foreign bonds. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

