Nigeria orders banks to build extra buffers against bad loans
November 13, 2015

Nigeria orders banks to build extra buffers against bad loans

LAGOS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank has ordered commercial lenders to double provisions on performing loans to 2 percent to build adequate buffers against unexpected losses, the regulator said in a circular seen by Reuters on Friday.

General provisions on performing loans had been fixed at one percent before the new regulation, said the circular which came into effect on Wednesday.

“In recent times, the adverse macro-economic environment has been a source of concern in the financial sector,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)

