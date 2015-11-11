FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., EU air concerns at WTO about Nigeria's forex curbs
#Market News
November 11, 2015

U.S., EU air concerns at WTO about Nigeria's forex curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have raised concerns at the World Trade Organization about Nigeria’s central bank curbs on access to foreign currency, a WTO official said on Wednesday.

At least nine WTO members raised concerns about the trade-related impact of the rules announced in June, including on fisheries, agriculture, plastics and aircraft.

Switzerland, Thailand, Malaysia, Chile, Norway, Iceland and Uruguay also aired concerns at the meeting of the WTO’s Council for Trade in Goods on Tuesday, the official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles)

