LAGOS, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its 40 percent stake in two Nigerian offshore oil blocks to local firm First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited.

Chevron said in a statement that the sale of its interest in OML 83 and OML 85, started two years ago. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)