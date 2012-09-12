FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria borrows $600 mln from China's Exim for projects
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012

Nigeria borrows $600 mln from China's Exim for projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria has signed a deal to borrow $600 million from China’s Export-Import Bank, most of which will be used to build a railway servicing the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The loan was agreed at 2.5 percent over a period of 20 years with a grace period of seven years, the ministry said.

The Abuja railway, which is being built by a Chinese firm, will cost $500 million and will be completed by 2015, while a further $100 million of debt will be used for security and technology projects, a statement from the ministry said. (Reporting by Joe Brock)

