Nigerian oil firm Conoil says 2011 profit up 9 pct
July 18, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Nigerian oil firm Conoil says 2011 profit up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil firm Conoil Plc said on Wednesday its pretax profit in 2011 rose 9 percent to 4.39 billion naira ($27 million) and proposed a dividend of 2.50 naira, lifting its shares almost the maximum five percent allowed daily.

The oil marketing company said turnover increased to 157.5 billion naira during the period, compared with 102.9 billion a year earlier, the firm said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares gained 4.96 percent to 22.63 naira, outperforming the broader index which gained 1.03 percent to 23,277 points.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Keiron Henderson

