Nigerian fuel marketer Conoil H1 profit slumps 81 pct
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Nigerian fuel marketer Conoil H1 profit slumps 81 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian fuel marketer Conoil said on Monday its half-year pretax profit fell 81 percent year-on-year to 663.14 million naira ($4.1 mln) compared with 3.5 billion naira a year earlier.

Turnover also declined to 76.2 billion naira during the period, from 79.9 billion naira last year, the fuel marketer said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Conoil did not provide any reason for the fall in profit.

Its shares were trading flat at 23 naira at 1031 GMT. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
