5 months ago
Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
Sections
Business
Entertainment
World
PicturesReuters TV
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 5 months ago

Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 5 (Reuters) - Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.

Alison-Madueke, described as "at large" on the charge sheet, was accused of bribing members of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2015 national election, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She was not present to enter a plea when the charges were read out at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet

