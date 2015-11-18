FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nigeria's Buhari orders arrest of former security adviser for graft
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Nigeria's Buhari orders arrest of former security adviser for graft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling in forth paragraph)

ABUJA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the arrest of the country’s former national security adviser, accusing him of stealing around $2 billion received for phantom arms contracts, the presidency said.

The arrest order is part of a campaign by Buhari, who was elected in March, to tackle graft that has enriched an elite but left most normal people in poverty.

Buhari’s office said former security adviser Sambo Dasuki had “awarded fictitious and phantom contracts” worth around $2 billion for jets, helicopters and ammunition for the army to fight the jihadist Boko Haram group which were never delivered.

Under Buhari’s predecessor Goodluck Jonathan, when Dasuki was in office, Boko Haram took control of parts of Nigeria’s northeast where it is trying to carve out an Islamic state.

“Had the funds siphoned... been properly used for the purpose they were meant for, thousands of needless Nigerian deaths would have been avoided,” the presidency said late on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Dasuki. In a statement attributed to him by local media he was quoted as saying he had always served Nigeria “with the best of intentions”.

In recent months, Nigeria, backed up by its neighbours, has recaptured much of the territory initially lost to Boko Haram though suicide bombings and other attacks blamed by officials on the militant group remain part of daily life in the north.

Boko Haram has waged a six-year campaign which has killed thousands and displaced 2.1 million people. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.