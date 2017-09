LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil services firm Caverton reported a 32 percent drop in first-half pretax profit to 1.76 billion naira ($9 million) versus a year earlier, it said on Friday.

Revenue also declined to 11.90 billion naira in the six months to end-June from 12.50 billion naira during the same period last year, the company said in a statement, without giving reason for the drop in earnings.