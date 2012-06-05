FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria grounds Dana Air after deadly crash
June 5, 2012

Nigeria grounds Dana Air after deadly crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government has suspended the air licence of Dana Air, two days after 153 people died in a crash involving one of its planes in the country’s worst airline disaster for 20 years, the aviation ministry said on Tuesday.

“The Federal Government has suspended immediately and indefinitely the operational licence of Dana Air for safety precautionary reasons,” Joe Obi, spokesman for the minister of aviation, said by telephone. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Michael Roddy)

