UPDATE 1-Plane crashes into building in Nigeria's Lagos
June 3, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes into building in Nigeria's Lagos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LAGOS, June 3 (Reuters) - A passenger plane crashed into a building in downtown Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, on Sunday, witnesses and the emergency services said.

“NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency) has been alerted to an air crash in the Ishaga area of Agege, Lagos,” NEMA spokesman Yushua Shuaib said.

Angela Davies, a resident of the area where the plane crashed, said the plane had the brand of domestic airline Dana Air.

Dana officials and civil aviation authority were not immediately available for comment and there was no word on casualties.

Witnesses said they saw the plane strike a building and burst into flames.

Air crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa’s second biggest economy, which has a poor airline safety record. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

