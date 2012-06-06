FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria crash toll likely to be 159 - state government
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 6, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria crash toll likely to be 159 - state government

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dana Air crash was worst airline disaster in 20 years

* Still no word on cause of deadly accident

LAGOS, June 6 (Reuters) - A plane crash in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos is likely to have killed six people in the building that the airliner struck, bringing the toll from Nigeria’s worst airline disaster for two decades to 159, the Lagos state government said on Wednesday.

The privately owned Dana Air flight, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, smashed into an apartment block in a densely populated Lagos suburb on Sunday afternoon, killing all 153 people onboard and an unknown number of people on the ground.

Workers have since recovered 149 bodies from the rubble, the state government emergency services told Reuters, but distinguishing the passengers from any other victims has proved difficult. Some are bodies burnt beyond recognition, and a number of dismembered body parts have also been found.

Only two bodies -- those of a woman clutching her child -- have been established to have been casualties on the ground.

Oke Osanyintolu, general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said authorities had done a survey of the building and the surrounding houses and found that all except six of the occupants were accounted for.

“Six people were missing among the occupants of the building ... five were injured and taken to hospital,” he said, adding that this meant the death total might not exceed 159, though the final figure was not yet confirmed.

Nigeria’s government has suspended the air licence of Dana Air. The operator says there was nothing wrong with the plane before it crashed.

The cause remains a mystery. On Monday search teams found the “black box” voice and data recorder, which the Accident Investigations Bureau says has been sent abroad for decoding.

Nigeria’s historically poor air safety record had been improving, and Sunday’s was the first big crash for six years.

Most of the dead on board were Nigerians, although an American family of six, of Nigerian descent, were killed, as were four Chinese citizens, two Lebanese and a French woman. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.