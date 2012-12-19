FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truck crash in northwest Nigeria kills 27
December 19, 2012 / 9:38 AM / 5 years ago

Truck crash in northwest Nigeria kills 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A cattle truck veered out of control in Nigeria’s northwest Sokoto state and plunged into a river, killing 27 men who were also on board, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday close to the border with neighbouring West African country Niger.

“We were able to rescue 15 people alive,” Sokoto Road Safety Manager Alfred Adeboye told Reuters.

Traffic accidents are commonplace in Africa’s most populous nation, where roads are often narrow and pot-holed due to under-investment and mismanagement. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)

