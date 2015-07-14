FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Forcados crude oil stream
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 14, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Forcados crude oil stream

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shell has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil stream that had been in place for more than two months, the company said on Tuesday.

“The Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture lifted the force majeure on exports from Forcados Terminal effective 18:00 Nigerian time yesterday, July 13, 2015,” Shell said in a statement. “This followed the completion of repairs on the NPDC-operated Trans Forcados Pipeline.”

The company declared force majeure on the evening on May 5 following “a series of leaks” in the Trans Forcados pipeline that brings the oil to the export terminal.

The original plan of exports for Forcados crude in July included seven cargoes with a total of 6.3 million barrels of oil, though traders said several of the cargoes have already been deferred to August as a result of loading delays.

An overhang of light sweet crudes in the Atlantic Basin has depressed differentials to dated Brent and limited the impact of recent supply disruptions on some West African crude oil grades. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.