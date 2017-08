LAGOS, March 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.

The Nigerian bank exchanged $50 million with U.S. lender JP Morgan at 400 naira per dollar and another $100 million with South Africa's ABSA at 329 naira, data showed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)