LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will hold a special auction on Monday to sell banks U.S. dollars to reduce a backlog of hard currency orders, dealers said.

The central bank had earlier floated the naira after abandoning a peg to the dollar but trading was sluggish. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuacha; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Joe Brock)