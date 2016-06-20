FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian naira quotes weaken after market trading opens
June 20, 2016

Nigerian naira quotes weaken after market trading opens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Five banks quoted the Nigerian naira between 260.5 and 265 against the U.S. dollar as a new interbank market opened on Monday but no trades were yet to be agreed, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Traders held off entering the new interbank market because they were nervous about foreign exchange liquidity under the new system, two dealers said. The market opened at 9 a.m with the naira first quoted at 253 versus the dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
