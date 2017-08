LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold $500 million at 280 naira to the dollar at the interbank market on Monday after a "managed float" of the naira failed to attract trading between banks due to liquidity concerns, traders said.

Interbank trading has been extended until 5 p.m. (1600 GMT), the traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ulf Laessing)