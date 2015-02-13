FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian central bank says not planning to devalue naira - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian central bank says not planning to devalue naira - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Friday it will do all it can to meet legitimate dollar demand on the interbank market and not devalue the naira currency, hit by falling oil prices and concern over political stability in Africa’s biggest economy.

Spokesman Ibrahim Muazu confirmed the central bank’s forex sale on Friday and said the bank will continue the forex sale on a “need basis” to satisfy demand in the interbank market and curb speculative attacks, which he said was the reason behind the currency weakness.

“Our target is to stabilize the market in the interest of investors and the economy. We will do everything to ensure that we meet demand,” Muazu told Reuters. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.