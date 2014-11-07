Nigeria's central bank says currently in the market to defend ailing naira

LAGOS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is currently intervening with dollar sales in the foreign exchange market to support the ailing naira currency, its deputy governor told Reuters on Friday.

Sarah Alade said the naira, which has lost around 6 percent so far, had been trading outside its preferred band for some time now, but that the bank will continue to defend the currency.

The unit firmed to 169.70 naira at 1023 GMT on cenbank intervention after hitting 173.05 naira in mid-morning trade against the dollar.