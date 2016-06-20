FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Nigeria's central bank says will clear backlog of currency demand through forward trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank will clear a backlog of hard currency through currency forwards and spot trades on the interbank market, a spokesman said on Monday, after floating the naira.

"The central bank has resolved to clear all the backlog of FX demand in the country through spot and forward settlements," Isaac Okorafor, spokesman for the central bank said.

Bankers have put the hard currency backlog at around $4 billion as a slump in oil revenues has dried up supplies on official channels. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

