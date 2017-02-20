FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Nigeria's central bank to supply FX to retail clients at 20 pct above interbank rate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 6 months ago

Nigeria's central bank to supply FX to retail clients at 20 pct above interbank rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank said on Monday it would supply dollars immediately to retail clients through commercial lenders who will resell them at a margin of not more than 20 percent above the interbank rate of 305 naira per dollar.

The central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payments and travel abroad as part of efforts to reduce a 40 percent premium paid for dollar on the black market, where retail customers buy their hard currency.

The bank said it would activate the market's order-book as soon as possible and accelerate currency matching of the trading platform to ensure transparency.

"Given our plan to meet all unfilled orders, and while provision of FX to the manufacturing sector would remain the central bank's strong priority, we will no longer impose allocation/utilization rules on commercial banks," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.