Nigeria's central bank curbs FX access for Eurobond purchases
June 24, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

LAGOS, June 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Wednesday it would curb access to the interbank currency market for the purchase of Eurobonds, foreign currency bonds and shares, as well as another 39 items, to help conserve its reserves.

The central bank met with commercial lenders last week to discuss the impact of its policies on the foreign exchange market but stopped short of making decisions on how to make the naira currency more liquid. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by David Clarke)

