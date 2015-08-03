FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria naira firms on black market as banks reject dollar deposits
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria naira firms on black market as banks reject dollar deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The naira was quoted at 216 on the parallel market on Monday, a sharp rise from 240 a week ago, as Nigerian commercial banks stopped accepting cash deposits in dollars, traders said.

The naira closed at 225 on the parallel market on Friday, traders said. On the official interbank market, it traded near the central bank’s pegged rate of 197.

“Banks are rejecting dollar deposits ... they are not able to transfer excess liquidity to their correspondent banks abroad which is restricting importers from using domiciliary accounts,” said Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria’s Bureau de Change association. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.