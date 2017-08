LAGOS, March 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria's interbank forex market traded $540,000 in early deals at 375 naira per dollar, near a record low exchange rate hit last November, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The local currency traded at a record low of 375.50 to the dollar last November on the official interbank market before it reversed losses. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)