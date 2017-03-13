FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naira eases on official market after cenbank dollar sale -traders
March 13, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 5 months ago

Naira eases on official market after cenbank dollar sale -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold the dollar on Monday at its highest level on the official interbank market since August, traders said, pushing down the naira.

The local currency fell to 306 per dollar from the 305.50 level it has traded since last year. Traders said the central bank intervened at 305.50 on Monday and then commercial lenders resold dollars at a 0.50 naira margin. A total of $6.25 million was traded. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dominic Evans)

