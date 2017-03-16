FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nigeria cenbank approves dollar sale to more exchange bureaux
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

Nigeria cenbank approves dollar sale to more exchange bureaux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank on Thursday cleared more retail currency bureaux to take part in a weekly dollar sale to boost liquidity and support the naira which is weak on the black market.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria's bureau de change operators, said the central bank cleared 3,124 bureaux for this week's $25 million auction to be sold by international money transfer firm Travelex at 381 naira per dollar.

The bank approved 3,114 bureaux last week, Gwadabe said.

The central bank, under pressure from the government to narrow the gap between the official and black market rates and support the weakening naira, has stepped up dollar sales on the official interbank market in recent weeks.

On Thursday the bank also announced an offer for $100 million in currency forwards.

The naira last traded at 307 on the official market at 1200 GMT, while it was quoted at 453 on the black market . (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.