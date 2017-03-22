FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naira weakens on official market after cenbank dollar sale -traders
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 months ago

Naira weakens on official market after cenbank dollar sale -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank weakened the naira to 307.75 per dollar on Wednesday after selling $1.5 million on the official market, to narrow the spread with the black market rate, traders said.

The naira's rate on the official market now trades at around 24 percent spread from the black market rate, which firmed to a seven-month high on Wednesday.

The currency was quoted at 307.50 on the interbank market on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)

